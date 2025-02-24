In support of School Fees at Grace College Indiana

Nathan Kiptoo – My Journey, Vision, and Mission





My name is Nathan Kiptoo, a 23-year-old man born and raised in a Christian home in Kenya. I am a believer who gave my life to Christ on September 26, 2016. Since then, my faith has been my foundation, guiding my life, dreams, and aspirations.





I recently completed my Diploma in Information Technology at KCA University in Kenya, and I am now working towards furthering my education by pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science at Grace College in the United States. Studying in the U.S. has been a dream I have prayed about for a long time. After much research and through generous friends from the U.S. who connected with my father, I discovered Grace College. From that moment, my heart was drawn to it not just because of its academic excellence but because it is a Christian institution that nurtures both faith and knowledge.

My Vision: Using Technology to Empower Communities

I was born and raised in a rural village in Kenya, where I have witnessed firsthand the challenges that come with limited access to technology. Many people in my community lack knowledge about the power of technology and how it can transform lives. In today's world, technology is not just an advantage it is a necessity. However, without proper education and awareness, many in rural areas remain left behind.Some may wonder how a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science connects with my passion for helping my community. My vision is clear: I want to bridge the gap between technology and the people who need it the most. With the knowledge I will gain from Grace College, I aim to educate and empower individuals,especially young people by teaching them how technology can be used for good.Technology, when used correctly, can create job opportunities, improve businesses, and even bring education closer to those who cannot afford it. My dream is to return to Kenya after my studies and work with mission institutions and community-based organizations to bring digital literacy to rural areas. I want to establish programs that educate people on how they can use technology to improve their lives whether it is through entrepreneurship, education, or career development.

Beyond Technology: My Passion for Children’s Ministry

My passion for impacting lives does not stop with technology. I have a deep love for working with children, which is why I run a children’s ministry in Kenya through Sunday School. I strongly believe that children are the future, and my role is to nurture their talents while also guiding them in faith. As a dance choreographer and teacher, I empower small children by helping them discover and develop their talents. I teach them that education is important, but God also gives us unique abilities that should not be ignored. Many children grow up thinking that talent and academics cannot go hand in hand, but I strive to change that mindset. I encourage them to be confident, disciplined, and passionate about their God given gifts.This is something I hope to bring with me to the U.S.—not only to focus on my studies but also to continue empowering children through ministry. If given the opportunity to study at Grace College, I would love to use my skills and experience to serve in children’s programs, helping to mentor and guide young ones in faith and talent development.



Why Your Support Matters

I have a burning desire to make a difference not just for myself but for my community and beyond. Studying at Grace College will equip me with the knowledge, experience, and exposure I need to turn my vision into reality. However, financial limitations stand in my way.This is why I am humbly seeking support from generous individuals like you who believe in investing in dreams that can transform lives. By supporting me, you are not just funding an education but you are investing in a mission. You are helping a young man with a heart for service, a passion for technology, and a commitment to uplifting communities through faith and education.I am not just seeking an opportunity for myself; I am seeking the opportunity to be an agent of change. With your support, I can take this step forward, pursue my education, and return home to fulfill the vision God has placed in my heart.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story. I truly appreciate any support, prayers, or guidance you can offer as I work towards making this dream a reality.



Nathan Kiptoo

Phone number +254 746 686 697

natekiptoo02@gmail.com