A Home for My Son and Me

Hi, my name is Catherine, and I’m a mom from Fort Lauderdale who’s fighting to give my 16-year-old son the home he deserves. For years, we’ve been apart—not by choice, but because I reached out for help to escape an abusive relationship, only to have my world torn apart. When I asked for support, instead of safety, the system took my son from me. That heartbreak still echoes, but now, after all this time, we’re so close to being reunited. I just need your help to make it happen.

My son has Asperger’s, and at 16, he’s not the little boy I used to tuck in anymore—he’s growing into a young man who needs stability, structure, and a place to thrive. My tiny one-bedroom apartment here isn’t enough for him. I can’t offer him the space or peace he needs to feel secure. His grandmother, who’s been his rock, is now in hospice, and when she passes, I have to be ready. Ready with a real home—a two-bedroom where I can give him the routine, guidance, and love he’s missed out on for too long.

I’m asking for $6000 to cover first, last, and security deposit on a rental that fits us both. I work hard every day, but there’s no way I can save that kind of money in time. I’ve tried government grants and every program I could find, but the doors keep closing. This isn’t about handouts—it’s about a hand up so I can stand steady for my son when he needs me most.

Your donation, no matter how small, will help us start fresh. It’ll mean a bedroom where he can feel safe, a kitchen where I can cook his favorite meals again, and a home where we can heal together. I’ve carried shame asking for help before, but for my son—who’ll always be my baby—I’ll set that aside and trust in the kindness of people like you.

Please, if you can, donate today to help us build this new chapter. Sharing our story would mean just as much. Thank you for reading this, for caring, and for any support you can give. I believe God puts people in our path for a reason, and I’m so grateful you’re here with us now. Bless you all.



