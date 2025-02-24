Donation For Chuck ''Popcorn'' Louden's Family





Donation Request For Family of Our Departed Friend, Husband & Stepfather, Chuck ''Popcorn'' Louden- from his musical family in Dallas/Fort Worth:

Popcorn and his wife, Evelyn, have known each other since grade school. When they married, they were each other's lifelines along with a shared deep faith.

We believe that Popcorn would've appreciated any help for Evelyn with uncollected medical debt put on credit cards and with her medical costs.

We'd like to help lighten her load on behalf of Popcorn's wishes.

To that end, we are asking for donations here. This Platform, givesendgo, doesn't take 3% off the top of your donation the way other donation platforms do.

It does, however, have the option to give a separate donation to help cover its operating costs. If you do not wish to give the extra donation, simply zero out that amount under ''other''



