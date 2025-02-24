Hope Heals Volunteers!

Since 2020, my family’s been able to ATTEND Hope Heals Camp—our beloved community of friends who live with disabilities. Last summer we were blessed to SERVE as volunteers and it was transformative!

We can’t stop, won’t stop… and we need YOUR help! To learn more about Hope Heals Camp, reach out to me, or visit, hopeheals.com/camp! EVERY dollar counts— your gift helps pay for OUR family’s fees so OTHER FAMILIES CAN ATTEND FOR FREE! It’s a win/win!



To those who’ve given the past few years… THANK YOU (long, overdue handwritten cards + pics en route SOON; bear with me)!!

To those who’ve yet to give, won’t you please consider it? Your gift helps more than you’ll ever know! And, if you’re unable to give, that’s OK, too! Please pray for us! That’s the greatest gift!

With Love + Gratitude,

Nina, Lou, Tommy + Emma