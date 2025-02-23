Medlife Trip to Ecuador

This summer, I have the incredible opportunity to travel to Riobamba, Ecuador with MedLife, a global health organization dedicated to providing medical care and education to underserved communities. As a volunteer, I will work alongside healthcare professionals to support mobile clinics, assist with patient care, and help implement sustainable public health initiatives.

My faith has always guided me to serve others with compassion, and this trip is an opportunity to live out that calling. Jesus teaches us to care for the sick and uplift those in need, and I believe that serving in Ecuador is a way to put that love into action. Many families in rural communities struggle to access basic medical care, and I feel deeply called to be part of a mission that brings healing and hope to those who need it most.

As someone pursuing a career as a Physician Assistant (PA), this experience is a step toward my future in healthcare. I am passionate about providing patient-centered care, and through this journey, I will gain invaluable hands-on experience while learning how to serve diverse populations with humility and empathy.

I am raising funds to help cover travel and program expenses, which will allow me to fully participate in this experience and contribute to meaningful change. Your support will not only help me get there but will also be a blessing to the people we serve. Every donation, big or small, is an act of kindness that helps bring healthcare, education, and faith-driven service to those who need it most.

If you feel led, please consider donating or sharing this campaign. Your generosity means the world to me, and I am so grateful for your prayers and support on this journey!