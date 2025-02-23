Support my dreams of furthering my eduction

Goal:
NGN ₦2,000,000
Raised:
NGN ₦90,000
As I embark on this exciting journey to further my education, I am eager to take the next step towards achieving my academic and
professional goals. However, I need your support to make this dream a reality.
Your contribution to my campaign will go directly towards my tuition, textbooks, living expenses. Every donation, no matter how big or small, brings me closer to realizing my full potential.
