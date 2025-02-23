Campaign Image

Support my dreams of furthering my eduction

Goal:

 NGN ₦2,000,000

Raised:

 NGN ₦90,000

Campaign created by Caleb Musa

As I embark on this exciting journey to further my education, I am eager to take the next step towards achieving my academic and

professional goals. However, I need your support to make this dream a reality.

Your contribution to my campaign will go directly towards my tuition, textbooks, living expenses. Every donation, no matter how big or small, brings me closer to realizing my full potential.

leonida diamse
₦ 90000.00 NGN
59 minutes ago

