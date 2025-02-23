Supporting Holden & Shawnee in their grief

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $695
On February 22, Shawnee and Holden’s baby boy Hudson Allen Dean Flann was born and just as quickly went to be with Jesus. This devastating loss will certainly take its toll. Shawnee and Holden would love to honor their son with a funeral and burial. Let’s all help them bring this into fruition and let finances be the least of their worries at this time. Please help out this precious family as they grieve the unimaginable loss of their beautiful baby boy Hudson.
Condolences to your family
Praying for all of you!
I am so sorry for your loss
God bless you during this difficult time.
Praying God floods your hearts with love, peace and grace during this heartbreaking time.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.