Campaign Image

Supporting Holden & Shawnee in their grief

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $695

Campaign created by Sarah Minnick

On February 22, Shawnee and Holden’s baby boy Hudson Allen Dean Flann was born and just as quickly went to be with Jesus. This devastating loss will certainly take its toll. Shawnee and Holden would love to honor their son with a funeral and burial. Let’s all help them bring this into fruition and let finances be the least of their worries at this time. Please help out this precious family as they grieve the unimaginable loss of their beautiful baby boy Hudson. 

Recent Donations
Show:
Hannah Ball
$ 20.00 USD
14 minutes ago

Condolences to your family

Haley Schrupp
$ 150.00 USD
18 minutes ago

Praying for all of you!

Holly Flemming
$ 50.00 USD
39 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
57 minutes ago

Crystal Brown
$ 50.00 USD
1 hour ago

I am so sorry for your loss

Vanessa Clouse
$ 100.00 USD
1 hour ago

Debbie Gerrety
$ 25.00 USD
1 hour ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 hour ago

God bless you during this difficult time.

Sam Krogfus
$ 50.00 USD
1 hour ago

Raena Cunningham
$ 50.00 USD
1 hour ago

Praying God floods your hearts with love, peace and grace during this heartbreaking time.

Amanda Orlowski
$ 50.00 USD
1 hour ago

