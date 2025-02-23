Supporting Holden & Shawnee in their grief

On February 22, Shawnee and Holden’s baby boy Hudson Allen Dean Flann was born and just as quickly went to be with Jesus. This devastating loss will certainly take its toll. Shawnee and Holden would love to honor their son with a funeral and burial. Let’s all help them bring this into fruition and let finances be the least of their worries at this time. Please help out this precious family as they grieve the unimaginable loss of their beautiful baby boy Hudson.