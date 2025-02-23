Supporting Jordyn and Shala

Raised:
USD $355
Campaign funds will be received by Shala Kilgore
Help us support Shala and Jordyn with their unexpected medical bills and rent. As a single mom, there has been unexpected expenses traveling to and from Austin and missing work.
Jordyn was taken by air flight to the Dells Childrens Hospital for seizures. She will be in the hospital for recovery. Please help us show the love of God by praying and if you feel led to, please give if you can. Thank you!
We will be praying. 🙏
Love and praying for y’all
Keep up your faith. Yall are loved. The Lord will guide you. The Lord has not given you a spirit of fear, but of power and od Love and of a sound mind. 2tim 1:7 2tim 4:7 I have fought the good fight, I have finished the course, I have kept the faith. Rom 8:18For I consider that the sufferings of this present time are not worthy to be compared with the glory that is to be revealed to us.
