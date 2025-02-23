Campaign Image

Supporting Jordyn and Shala

 USD $355

Campaign created by Kaela Stoker

Campaign funds will be received by Shala Kilgore

Help us support Shala and Jordyn with their unexpected medical bills and rent. As a single mom, there has been unexpected expenses traveling to and from Austin and missing work.

Jordyn was taken by air flight to the Dells Childrens Hospital for seizures. She will be in the hospital for recovery. Please help us show the love of God by praying and if you feel led to, please give if you can. Thank you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
5 minutes ago

We will be praying. 🙏

kylie cockerham
$ 30.00 USD
50 minutes ago

Love and praying for y’all

Anonymous Giver
$ 175.00 USD
1 hour ago

Keep up your faith. Yall are loved. The Lord will guide you. The Lord has not given you a spirit of fear, but of power and od Love and of a sound mind. 2tim 1:7 2tim 4:7 I have fought the good fight, I have finished the course, I have kept the faith. Rom 8:18For I consider that the sufferings of this present time are not worthy to be compared with the glory that is to be revealed to us.

