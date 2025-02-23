Supporting Quinn Herbison

Quinn’s Story

This fundraiser is to support Quinn Herbison's fight against breast cancer. Quinn is a beautiful and accomplished 28 year old young woman who has been diagnosed with breast cancer. She is an occupational therapist and figure skating coach. With this diagnosis, Quinn is facing a long road to recovery and immense medical bills.

Based on her family's history with cancer, a few years ago Quinn had genetic testing and found that she had the BRCA 2 mutation and has followed up with multiple annual screenings. This year her MRI screening revealed a suspicious mass and after multiple tests and biopsies, she was diagnosed with breast cancer with a mass in her breast and lymph node. Quinn had began her chemotherapy treatment and will continue over the next few months. She will also have a double mastectomy and radiation to follow. Because of the nature of this aggressive cancer type she may also need a hysterectomy to prevent recurrence. Please join us as we lift up Quinn with our support for her fight!

Herbison Strong!