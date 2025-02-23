Kenya Mission trip

Dear Family and Friends,

This past January I was selected to go on a mission trip to Nanam, a Turkana territory, in Kenya. This mission trip will be over a 10 day period from June 20th, 2025 to June 30th. Myself and 13 other missionaries were chosen for this trip and we will get to experience ministry in a post-Christian culture. We are partnering with Mission of Hope International (MOHI). More about MOHI can be found by clicking here



The majority of our work will be completed in Nanam Kenya. I will get to help with projects in the community school and see how ministry flows out of that school. Several days will be spent in the community with other missionaries ministering to their needs while learning from their perspectives what effective ministry looks like in a post Christian culture. In addition, we will host some kind of vocation Bible school where we will teach Bible stories, play games and do activities.

I would greatly appreciate your support both in prayer and financially. The cost mentioned in the goal includes airline tickets, food, lodging and transportation for all of the days I will be in Africa. If you could support in any way, either prayer or financially, I will be extremely grateful. Thank you for your support.

please consider donating through this platform, or please reach out to me for other donation options. I must have all of my money in by June 10th, 2025. Thank you so much for supporting me in whatever way you can! I’m truly grateful!

In Him,

Travis

