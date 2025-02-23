Lucy's Mission Trip to Ecuador

My mother was raised in a small home, being 1 of 11 children, who, with my granmother, attended Fairhaven Methodist Church on route 51. Along her life, she has moved to different churches in Finleyville trying to find one that fit her. She eventually found the church she could call home at Crossroads Ministries. Crossroads welcomed her with open arms and immediately she wanted to give back, and share the word of god in her community. This desire to share God, coupled with her love of children, led her to become a Bible school teacher. When she started volunteering in the Vacation Bible School program, this is what gave her the inspiration to get involved in the mission trip. Lucy plans to attend the mission trip to Ecuador in June of 2025, during the mission trip, she and 44 other volunteers, will partner with the local ministry in Ecuador. Together, they will help build structures, repair damaged homes, and help the children learn English. She will also assist with teaching children's programs, sharing faith through Bible stories and studies.

My mom is not the kind of person to ask for help, especially financially, so I've started this campaign on her behalf. She needs to raise money for airfare and for lodging as each individual pays their own way. Every little bit will be greatly appreciated and your donation will go directly to passing along the gospel and love of God to the South American families. If you are unable to participate financially, I asked that you participate spiritually and pray for all those going on the mission trip and whose lives they are about to change. Thank you for your generosity and help to make Lucy's Mission happen, it is truly a dream come true for her.