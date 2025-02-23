Truax Family Help

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $400
Matt Truax and his family have been waiting to adopt for seven years. Last week they were notified of an available baby girl in Virginia. After rapidly setting out for VA in their truck, with camper in tow, their truck broke down in Texas. We need to get Matt and his family back on the road and help bring baby Erin Truax home! All donations will go to help Matt with vehicle repairs as well as baby and travel expenses.
Praying for safe travels for the Truax family and that they are able to bring home baby girl Erin!
