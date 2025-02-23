Campaign Image

Truax Family Help

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $400

Campaign created by Jason Gulick

Truax Family Help

Matt Truax and his family have been waiting to adopt for seven years. Last week they were notified of an available baby girl in Virginia. After rapidly setting out for VA in their truck, with camper in tow, their truck broke down in Texas. We need to get Matt and his family back on the road and help bring baby Erin Truax home! All donations will go to help Matt with vehicle repairs as well as baby and travel expenses. 

Recent Donations
Show:
Laura Kirchner
$ 150.00 USD
54 minutes ago

Praying for safe travels for the Truax family and that they are able to bring home baby girl Erin!

Jason Gulick
$ 250.00 USD
55 minutes ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo