Need some financial support

I’m a single mother fighting with depression along other Mental health concerns I’ve been experiencing a hardship due to having to get my meds readjusted and being off work due to my doctor taking me off work for almost two months starting back from December I however am back to work full time but am struggling to make ends meet I’ve tried several non profit organizations and finally decided to give this a go I need help with payments towards back rent so that me and my children don’t lose our house to eviction