Need some financial support

Goal:

 USD $6,000

Raised:

 USD $125

Campaign created by Torrea Wortham

Campaign funds will be received by Torrea Wortham

I’m a single mother fighting with depression along other Mental health concerns I’ve been experiencing a hardship due to having to get my meds readjusted and being off work due to my doctor taking me off work for almost two months starting back from December I however am back to work full time but am struggling to make ends meet I’ve tried several non profit organizations and finally decided to give this a go I need help with payments towards back rent so that me and my children don’t lose our house to eviction 

LaJuanda Ecks
$ 100.00 USD
1 hour ago

Thank you God for Blessing me with an opportunity to be a Blessing, in the name of Jesus. Amen.

Auntie Lori
$ 25.00 USD
3 hours ago

God is faithful to provide! Love you honey. B

