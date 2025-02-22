Supporting the Sellars family

My name is Riley Sellars. Let me start by saying how grateful I am to have this opportunity to share my story and hopefully inspire others to stay positive and focused, even when life gets tough. My mother, Ashley, has been diagnosed with cirrhosis of the liver due to her struggles with alcohol abuse and was given about 2 months to live. Throughout her journey, she has shown remarkable strength and courage, and I am so proud to call her my mother. I am blessed to have a loving fiancé and a beautiful baby boy who bring me joy and fulfillment every day. Recently, I was granted kinship of my two younger brothers, Landon and Easton, who are 11 and 6 years old. This was supposed to be a temporary arrangement, but life had other plans, and now I am faced with the reality of caring for my brothers for the long haul. Despite the challenges ahead, I am drawing on my inner strength and resilience to ensure that my brothers and I can navigate this difficult time together. My goal in sharing our story is to inspire others to hold on to hope and to never give up, even when things seem impossible. I believe that our experiences can serve as a testament to the human spirit's capacity to persevere and overcome adversity. As I prepare to care for my brothers and support them through this difficult time, I am reminded of the importance of living in the present and cherishing every moment we have with our loved ones. I am committed to creating a nurturing environment that will allow my brothers to thrive and grow, even in the face of adversity. In closing, I would like to thank everyone who has taken the time to read our story. I hope that it will inspire you to stay positive and focused, even when life gets tough. May you be blessed with the strength and resilience to overcome any obstacle that comes your way. My family would like to thank you in advance for your contribution to helping my brothers and I provide an appropriate farewell to our mother and to my little brothers future.