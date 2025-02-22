Christian Mission Trip to Romania

Dear Friends and Family,



We are excited to share an opportunity that God has placed before us to serve, bring hope, and share the love of Christ with the people of Romania! From June 19th to July 1st 2025, Florica, myself and our 3 little ones will be embarking on a short-term mission trip to Ocna Sugatag - Maramures, where we will be leading a team of 17 people from our home church in Issaquah, WA - Living Hope Bible Church.

How Is This Trip Special to The Bigus? This journey is more than just a trip to us. To Florica, who grew up in an orphanage in Ocna Șugatag, the institutionalized children, those who do not have someone to call mother or father, have a special place in her heart. Additionally, LHBC is partnering with the local Romanian church, Ocna Șugatag Baptist Church (OSBC), where Florica attended in her youth, became a Christian, and served. To Alex, OSBC is where he met Florica, during a short-term mission trip in 2015. This trip is a deeply personal mission, and we are excited to serve in a place so close to our hearts.

What We Will Be Doing - Our team will be engaging in several ministries to bless the Romanian communities of Ocna Șugatag and Sighetu Marmației. Our work will include:

• Vacation Bible School (VBS): Hosting a four-day program filled with worship, Bible lessons, skits, crafts, and games to share the Gospel with children.

• Orphan Care: Visiting orphanages, being “parent-for-a-day” in the life of orphans, offering Bible lessons, games, and essential care items while showing them the love of Christ.

• Maternity Shelter Outreach: Encouraging vulnerable mothers with testimonies, providing essential supplies for newborns, and directing them to local church support.

• Eyeglass Clinic: Providing eye exams, distributing prescription glasses, and sharing the Word of God with individuals in need.

• Medical Seminar: Conducting health awareness sessions focusing on disease prevention, hygiene, mental health, and stress management.

• Hospital Visits: Praying for and ministering to the sick while providing small care packages and words of encouragement.

• Helping Hands: Offering practical help, such as cleaning, yard work, and delivering care packages to widows/widowers in the community. Performing construction + repairs of the local church.

• Youth Seminar: Helping Romanian youth explore their vocational and life choices from a Biblical perspective.

• Parenting Seminar: providing guidance on nurturing children emotionally, spiritually and behaviorally.

• Pastors’ Conference: Supporting and equipping local shepherds with training, encouragement, and resources to strengthen their ministry and help them continue spreading the Gospel in their communities.



Why This Trip Matters - Many in Romania have faced hardships, and while there is a cultural resistance to Biblical Christianity, we have a unique opportunity to reach hearts through acts of service and compassion that benefit the locals. Our goal is to build relationships, encourage the local churches, and bring the hope of the Gospel to those who may never have heard it before.

Will You Join Us? This mission trip is not something we can do alone, and we are kindly seeking your prayers.

Pray that God would be glorified and that He would bless the local people through our ministry. Pray for our team’s safety, health, and effectiveness in sharing the Gospel and Christ’s love. Pray that we would be an encouragement to local partners and the Christian community at large. Pray for open hearts and that the Lord would move mightily among those we serve. Finally, pray that God will move in the hearts of those who would like to participate in our team’s outreach to Romania by contributing to the trip costs. All for His glory!

To meet the team and learn more about our trip please visit LHBC Missions. For updates during our mission trip click here to view our blog



We are incredibly grateful for your love, support, and prayers. It is a joy to have you partner with us in this journey, and we look forward to sharing how the Lord blessed through this mission.

With love and gratitude, for His glory! Psalm 67

The Bigus