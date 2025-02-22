Scholarship in memory of Lorraine

Anyone who knew Lorraine knew what an amazing giver she was. She loved with ever fiber of her being and was often the first to help those in need. She held food and clothing drives, invited people into her home for holidays when they had no place to feel welcome, was first to say I can help with that. She never thought of herself first. Her nursing career was one of distinction and she took great pride in her job no matter where she worked. She was always the first to turn a tough situation into laughter for her coworkers and then was there to allow you to cry on her shoulder when needed. Her children and family were of the utmost importance and she was such a devoted and amazing mother. She started her own co-op to be able to homeschool her children to ensure they had the best education and childhood she could offer. She was the kind of friend that you can only pray to meet once in your life time.

We her friends would like to raise money to give a scholarship in her name to a deserving graduating senior. We would also like to use some of the funds to have a plaque placed at Clifton Springs Hospital in her memory because that was her forever favorite job. Please consider donating in her name to keep her love and legacy alive.