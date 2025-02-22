Starting our breast cancer journey

Raised:
USD $100
Campaign funds will be received by Jeremy Stahl
15 months ago I almost died from a heart attack, while still unsure about my situation, my wife Shauna got diagnosed with breast cancer. As of now her diagnosis is Invasive Ductal Carcinoma. She’s still undergoing tests to see what stage she’s considered and see what medical options she has as well as researching natural treatments to see what would be best for our family.
I really hate asking for help, because that's just not my style, I'm at my whits end and figured I'd swallow my pride, and give this a try.
Every little bit helps!
Our son and daughter will be grateful also!
Love you all and praying! God has got you!!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.