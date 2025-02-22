Starting our breast cancer journey

15 months ago I almost died from a heart attack, while still unsure about my situation, my wife Shauna got diagnosed with breast cancer. As of now her diagnosis is Invasive Ductal Carcinoma. She’s still undergoing tests to see what stage she’s considered and see what medical options she has as well as researching natural treatments to see what would be best for our family.

I really hate asking for help, because that's just not my style, I'm at my whits end and figured I'd swallow my pride, and give this a try.

Every little bit helps!

Our son and daughter will be grateful also!