Materna Trip to El Salvador

The Lord has answered a prayer and given me the opportunity to partner with the materna foundation in El Salvador and Guatemala. I will be providing prenatal care and education along with postpartum and lactation support to mothers in El Salvador. Then I will be traveling just a few hours to Guatemala to assist at a birth center with experienced midwives. I will be going with the intention to bring back information and recommendations to materna to better support their mothers, while also gaining boots on the ground third world experience.