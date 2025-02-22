Materna Trip to El Salvador

Goal:
USD $2,000
Raised:
USD $550
Campaign funds will be received by Hanna Arnett
The Lord has answered a prayer and given me the opportunity to partner with the materna foundation in El Salvador and Guatemala. I will be providing prenatal care and education along with postpartum and lactation support to mothers in El Salvador. Then I will be traveling just a few hours to Guatemala to assist at a birth center with experienced midwives. I will be going with the intention to bring back information and recommendations to materna to better support their mothers, while also gaining boots on the ground third world experience.
Hanna, God bless you as you go and serve! Thank you for your love and support for Haley! Titus & Rachel
