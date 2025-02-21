Help support our family through Cancer

Many people didnt know my husband was dianogsed with cancer last month. I struggled with doing this page or not! Then God humbled me! He is so amazing!

Last Thanksgiving Day my husband was in an accident with my brother during a nasty snowstorm. When he got out of the truck, he fell on the ice, and believed to be okay. About a month later he could barely move his leg. He went to NLH for X-rays. There he was told nothing was found, it's bruised or possible sciatica pain. He struggled through work for another week barley walking. He then decided to get a second opinion and went for X-rays at St.Marys. The ER Dr. there reviewed the scans and told him he needs to follow up with bone and joint center immediately. They were highly concerned with the results they seen. With that said, we immediately made an appointment. After looking over the X-rays at B&J center, they immediately scheduled Matt for a biospy. This brings us closer to today. He went in for surgery last week for the biopsy. This week we went to his post-op appointment. He was then diagnosed with B cell lymphoma. We do not know the prognosis yet until our first appointment with NYOH! We will find the stage and what specific type of B Cell at that appointment. We have a long road ahead but we have peace knowing who lights and guides the pathway before our steps! He had surgery today to have a metal rod put into his left femur. Praise the Lord that all went well. The cancer has ate most of the bone in his leg, leaving him barely able to walk, 100% non weight bearing, & on crutches. I couldn't thank you enough for all the prayers and thoughtful words that left me in tears during this time in our lives. Matt will be out of work approximately a year to recover for today's surgery along with the other next steps that will be needed to care for him. During that time I will be the only one with a income in our household. I have tried to reach out to DSS with no help based on my income (which isn't much when you have to support 3 children and a family of 5 in total). During the next year our bills will not stop but only increase with drs appointments, gas for travel to and from, medications and treatment, not sure what the extent of that is yet. But one thing I do rest in knowing is God is so good, and so faithful. I'm thankful for the work he has done in our family and how much closer he has drawn us to rely on him in the last 2/4 months🙏🙌🤗 I know times are tough, but my Lord is stronger! If you can't afford to donate, PLEASE pray for my husband, our kids and myself as the road ahead is unknown and long! Power of prayer goes so much further than anything else. He has shown us nothing but mercy and grace especially the last 4 months! If you're also like myself and dont like your personal information, or the fee prices on the internet you can send a private message to donate as well. Thank you & God bless you all🙏





Power of prayer is soooo true and needed. Please continue to pray for him, us and our family🤍