Helping Andre Reach His Final Resting Place

Hi everyone, some of you may know me, some of you may not, but all of you knew my Dad and how he was the life of the party everywhere he went. My name is D'Andre Watson. I'm starting this campaign so that I can bring my Dad's remains back to Nevada and bring my little sister Lily and my dad's partner Heather to attend his memorial service so that we can pay our respects and celebrate his life. I’d like to cover their travel so they don't incur the extra cost after losing our father, one of the breadwinners of their home unexpectedly. My Dad passed away peacefully in his sleep on February 19th, at the age of 47, due to heart complications. He was in Bridgeville Delaware and I need to bring his remains to Reno, Nevada and give him the memorial service that he deserves. I'm really bad at asking for help but I can't do this by myself. Please donate if you are able. If you can't donate, please share this link. And if you have a moment, please DM me on Facebook a memory you have with my dad that you think back on fondly. Thank you for taking the time to read.