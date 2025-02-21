Canadian Freedom Fighter in need of assistance

I am not very good with asking for help, but I am certainly going to try.

After working mental health and addictions for 16.5 years, I have told many many people that asking for help is the first step to healing and it shows strength. Time to take my own advice.

I am hoping to raise funds to start over again. (From rock bottom)





A little about me/my situation. I am a mother to two beautiful children, and a fur baby. I had my life together, I was active, fairly fit and full of life. I was always someone to see the good in others. I have seen what a community of people can do for the better.

I was a Psychiatric Aide for 16.5 years, I loved my job, I loved helping people, I loved going above and beyond for everyone that I could. I had found my purpose in this crazy world and I was very grateful for that. During my 16 years, I also gained experience and knowledge working alongside several specialties, including a neurologist, internist, general practitioner, podiatrist, as well as bedside care before,during and after ECT treatments. (Electroconvulsive therapy) yes, we still do that.

I was one of the many healthcare workers that was placed on ULOA due to the tyrannical mandates. Before this happened, I also suffered a work place injury, and had my benefits stripped away (while in active treatment) resulting in delayed/interrupted treatment, to this day, I still suffer from a musculoskeletal injury. After 3 years of undergoing treatment, my Dr has recently placed me on permanent disability. I currently have an appeal process going on, and I have had no income since May 2024 (It's been, and continues to be a challenging, draining and long process)





I tried fighting for my rights several ways. My union didn't do anything for me. The human rights complaints passed the buck. My religious exemption was denied.

I have been fighting for years now to try to right this wrong.

Loads of paperwork/undue stressors. Etc

All these dead ends, but I still get up every day and try to make a change for the better. I am beyond exhausted but I am stubborn and determined.

My world was flipped upside down.

My house foreclosed and my mental and physical health deteriorated. I have gained 30 pounds and i have been in survival mode for going on 3 years now. I've lost my way. The sparkle is gone from my eyes.





Pretty ironic that I am now suffering with some of the things I use to help people with. (Anxiety and depression)

I am trying to get back on my feet.

I have 2 children and would love to be able to provided a better life for them, or at the very least, something similar to what they knew life as before all this happened. (They never complain, they have been so good through everything and give me strength to continue this fight)





I was a home owner for the past 20 years of my life, after my house forclosed, I did manage to find a small town house to rent, but the owner has decided he would like to sell it.

We have a bit of time to find a new place, but due to my financial situation and a horrible separation, my credit has taken a hit. I am trying to find another place that is pet friendly in or around my kids schools. (St.Albert)

My goal is to get this debilitating debt under control and hopefully be able to find a little place to call our own and have a fresh start.





I would also love to find a lawyer that is willing to take my case on.

So many people have been suffering for years now because of their own personal beliefs and medical choices.

I believe that if I wasn't physically injured I could have bounced back a little easier, but day to day is challenging just to do "normal" stuff like laundry, and sweeping etc.

It isn't right what happened, and I still plan on taking action to prevent things like this from ever happening again to anyone. As tired as I am, I still have a lot of fight in me. I just need to get my spark back.

Some good did come out of all of this, I have met the love of my life.

His name is Steve. He is a wonderful, kind caring person. He has been my strength. I have 2 bonus children now, who I love.

Steve is a former firefighter. He is unable to work due to severe PTSD.

The medical system has failed him miserably. He has taken all nessasary steps to help himself and reached out for help and that has made alot of his problems worse. (Having to relive his nightmares)

We have found one laywer that may possibly take on his case, but again, we don't have the funds to get that ball rolling. It is hard watching him struggle. I believe God brought us together for a reason, We have certainly been each others strength through the most difficult times in our lives.

I am asking alot, I know this. But if I don't ask, I'll never know.

The 60k goal is to cover crippling debt and have a little left over to give to the lawyers.





We are asking for a hand up, not a hand out. I truly believe that what goes around comes around. Please, if you do consider donating, do it with your name attached, as my hopes are to give back to those that gave to me, and hopefully pay back with interest.

I know the good we can do once we get our lives back on track, and we have big plans for the people that have been let down by our failed systems and those of you that helped us when we were down and out.





Thank you for considering helping us rebuild.

We truly appreciate each and everyone who donates/shares and sends prayers.





Decided on a givesendgo, so I don't have to sell foot pics. I have my Daddy's toes. Lol





With Gratitude,

Tamara ❤️





Hello. My name is Tamara.