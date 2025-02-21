Help the Stroupe Family After a House Fire

On February 21, 2025, unimaginable tragedy struck a loving family in our community. A raging house fire consumed their home, leaving nothing but ashes in its wake. This family of six—four children and two adults, plus two adult friends—lost every possession they owned, from clothes and toys to irreplaceable memories. But the loss of their home pales in comparison to the heartbreaking loss of one of the family friends, who tragically didn’t make it out of the fire.

The surviving family members are now grieving the security of the life they once knew. The children, still in shock, asking where their favorite toys went and what happened to the family pup. The adults are left scrambling to find a place to stay, clothes to wear, and a way to shield the little ones from the harsh reality of starting over with nothing.

This family didn’t just lose a house—they lost a lifetime of hard work, stability, and the comfort of a place to call home. Temporary housing costs, and the overwhelming task of replacing essentials like school supplies, furniture, and even basic toiletries is what they're challenged with now.. Right now, they’re relying on the kindness of neighbors and friends, but they need more support to get back on their feet.

That’s where you come in. Your donation—whether it’s $5, $25, or more—will go directly to helping this family rebuild their lives. Every dollar will help cover immediate needs like clothing and food, and the first steps toward finding a new home. Your generosity can give these four children a sense of hope and let the adults know they’re not alone in this nightmare.

We’ve set a goal of just $5000 to help ease the burden and give them a fighting chance to recover. If you can’t donate, please share this campaign with your friends and family—every share brings us closer to helping them heal.

Thank you for being the light in their darkest hour. Together, we can show this family that even after such a devastating loss, there’s a community ready to lift them up.