Mexico Mission to an Orphanage

I will be working with a ministry in Mexico called The Mission. Here is a brief description on how this ministry started…

Currently The Mission is working in three nations but our story first began in Tijuana, Mexico. In 1987, Steve and Cathy Horner said YES when God asked them to go to Mexico and take care of abused and abandoned children. They built an orphanage that would redefine family and love for abandoned children. Their ultimate desire was to transform a nation one child at a time.



I am so excited for my time at The Mission. Please partner with me in prayer that Jesus will move through our team in powerful ways and that hearts would be impacted. If you want to read more about the ministry I am working with click on this link…



Thank you so much for partnering with me! Jenny

I have an amazing opportunity of going on a mission trip at the end of March to Tecate Mexico to work at an orphanage with Bethel Church where I am doing my 1st year of ministry school. I am so excited to be able to do this! I will be going by myself without my family so this will be a big change for me but I know I will grow so much. I am trying to raise $600 more. Most of my trip is paid for but I need to raise a little bit more.