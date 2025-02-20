Raised:
USD $205
Campaign funds will be received by Shaila Morales
We are raising money for Elvira Espinoza for her transfer from Washington to California and funeral expenses. So she can rest beside her husband, one of her wishes. Every blessing that is given to the Espinoza family will be greatly appreciated. Thank you all, God bless you all.
Let’s make those wishes happen!!!
