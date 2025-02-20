Campaign Image

Espinoza Family

 USD $205

Espinoza Family

We are raising money for Elvira Espinoza for her transfer from Washington to California and funeral expenses. So she can rest beside her husband, one of her wishes. Every blessing that is given to the Espinoza family will be greatly appreciated. Thank you all, God bless you all. 


Tania Espinoza
$ 100.00 USD
40 minutes ago

Maria E Ceja
$ 100.00 USD
1 hour ago

Let’s make those wishes happen!!!

Carlitos
$ 5.00 USD
2 hours ago

