Support Tulasa and Her Family

Dear friends,

I am reaching out on behalf of my dear friend, Tulasa, an incredibly strong and resilient woman who is facing unimaginable challenges and needs our help.

Tulasa and I worked side by side in Nepal from 2016 to 2017 for the Italian NGO AiBi, supporting vulnerable communities. She is a dedicated mother, a passionate lawyer, and a woman who has always given her time and energy to helping others. Now, she needs our support.

A Series of Tragic Events

In May 2024, Tulasa suffered a severe accident that left her with a broken left hand and right leg, requiring major surgery and three months of complete bed rest. While she was still in recovery, on November 14, 2024, tragedy struck again—her beloved husband, Advocate Indra Adhikari, passed away suddenly from cardiac arrest while working from home. His unexpected passing has left a profound void in their family and has placed the full weight of caring for their loved ones on Tulasa’s shoulders.





She is now solely responsible for:

Raising their two young daughters

Caring for her 78-year-old father-in-law

Managing household expenses

Continuing her legal practice despite her physical and emotional struggles





Why She Needs Our Help

Tulasa is doing everything she can to stay strong and provide for her family. However, the financial burden of medical expenses, daily living costs, and caring for her children and father-in-law while recovering herself is overwhelming.

Despite her resilience, she cannot work fully due to her ongoing physical recovery and the emotional toll of losing her husband. She is also seeking psychological counseling to navigate this incredibly difficult time.

How You Can Make a Difference

We are launching this campaign to provide immediate and ongoing support for Tulasa and her family. Your contributions will help with:

Medical expenses and psychological counseling

Education costs for her daughters

Daily living expenses (food, utilities, and household support)

Legal and professional support to continue her practice and sustain her family





Every contribution, no matter how small, will make a tangible difference in her life and ease the immense pressure she is under.





Let’s Stand With Tulasa

Tulasa has always been there to support others in their time of need. Now, it is our turn to stand by her side and offer whatever help we can. Please consider donating and sharing this campaign with your networks. Together, we can give Tulasa and her family the support they need to rebuild their lives and face the future with hope.





With gratitude,

Francesca Giovannini