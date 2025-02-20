Guardian for Honor flight

Goal:
USD $1,500
Raised:
USD $120
Campaign funds will be received by Jessica Ortiz
As many of you know I am involved with Honor Flight Northwest Oregon. This year is our first year we are taking 2 trips back to DC in efforts to take more veterans!! I am excited and honored to be asked to be a guardian on this next trip, however guardians are asked to pay the fee of $1500. If you can spare any amount to help me accompany this group of veterans to DC for a once in a lifetime experience I would greatly appreciate it.
What a great evrnt
