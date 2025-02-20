Campaign Image

Guardian for Honor flight

Goal:

 USD $1,500

Raised:

 USD $120

Campaign created by Jessica Ortiz

Campaign funds will be received by Jessica Ortiz

Guardian for Honor flight

As many of you know I am involved with Honor Flight Northwest Oregon. This year is our first year we are taking 2 trips back to DC in efforts to take more veterans!! I am excited and honored to be asked to be a guardian on this next trip, however guardians are asked to pay the fee of $1500. If you can spare any amount to help me accompany this group of veterans to DC for a once in a lifetime experience I would greatly appreciate it.

Recent Donations
Show:
Sara
$ 20.00 USD
4 minutes ago

What a great evrnt

Anja Kloch
$ 100.00 USD
1 hour ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo