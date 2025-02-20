KW Cares is a company-supported initiative dedicated to assisting employees facing unexpected personal or family emergencies. Whether dealing with medical crises, unforeseen disasters, or other financial hardships, this fund provides employees with immediate financial support to help cover essential expenses, including medical bills, temporary housing, transportation, or other urgent needs.





We are entirely funded through voluntary employee contributions, ensuring that the support comes directly from our team members, for our team members. The fund serves as a safety net, allowing employees to focus on their well-being during challenging times, knowing that their coworkers and company stand behind them.





Through KW Cares, we foster a caring and compassionate work environment, where employees can rely on one another in times of need.