Justice For A Family Shattered By Corruption

My name is Jennifer Jabo-Bevins, once a Nationally Board-Certified educator, a devoted wife, and a loving mother to my son, Matthew. Today, I’m a shadow of that woman—disabled, heartbroken, and fighting to reclaim my family from a nightmare born of corruption, greed, and systemic failure. I’m reaching out to you, strangers who might become our lifeline, to fund a legal team to overturn a fraudulent court ruling, restore my tarnished name, sue those who orchestrated this evil, and hold the state and federal governments accountable for letting a criminal illegal alien out on bond to devastate our lives. This isn’t just about money; it’s about justice, healing, and saving my son’s faith.

In 2016, I was given an injunction that later became permanent with allegations of rape, attempted rape, domestic violence, etc. In 2017, Citrus County Circuit Court Case No. 2017-DR-000993 was consolidated into a custody dispute but morphed into a conspiracy that stole everything from us. Charles Vaughn, a previously disbarred lawyer, and Rhonda Portwood, currently disbarred after pleading guilty to five other Bar complaints, were the masterminds. They fabricated evidence, like a phony phone record, submitted it to the Florida Bar to halt an investigation, then filed that Bar complaint into my family case to convince the judge I was the liar. They lied to the judge, claiming I didn’t send requested documents—despite my email confirmations—winning motions to compel. When we uncovered inappropriate family ties between opposing counsel and the Guardians office, they filed sanctions to strip our First Amendment rights, silence us, and stop the investigation. They drafted all court findings, skewing them against me; in one hearing, they falsely wrote I lacked credibility, despite my lawyer’s protests, the judge Brigham signed it, using the Guardian who is supposed to be unbiased as the tie breaker between the two disagreeing attorneys. Vaughn’s first contempt tactic saw him flee mid-trial, citing an emergency; rather than rescheduling the hearing, his secretary then typed an order claiming I violated the visitation agreement in my own protective injunction, sending it straight to the judge, bypassing my lawyer. When called out, Vaughn’s team blamed a misspelled email, but the judge apologized and granted a rehearing, only for it to be buried in case consolidation. Their strategy: sensationalize lies—like Jose’s claim he didn’t know he was illegal as he was brought here as a child, contradicted by his filing this case with an expired Mexican license in 2017—to perpetuate a witch hunt. Judge Falvey sympathized, even telling Jose, “If you get deported, come back and we will restore your visitation,” while silencing me. Truth lost to their juicy false narrative. The consequences have been pure trauma in our lives as we were a blended family with 5 children at home and dealing with a court mess and no funds to fight.

Jose Felix Vazquez-Moreno, a criminal illegal immigrant with a DUI accident that harmed others totaling two vehicles, went on to accrue two more tickets for driving without a license, yet faced no real penalties. He was picked up by ICE in 2019, processed, and—shockingly—granted bond, a work visa, and a license as a reward for coming here illegally. Emboldened, he wielded his wealth to hire Vaughn and Portwood as hitmen, assassinating our character with fabricated tales. Their lies—Jose’s fake immigration status, and saying that I was doing everything in my power to keep this man from his child—buried the truth: Matthew thrived with us, homeschooled since 1st grade with my expertise and Randolph’s support. Now, he’s a pawn in Jose’s planned deportation dodge, funded by deep pockets and ruthless legal maneuvering.

The consequences are catastrophic. On August 22, 2023, the Final Judgment stripped me of Matthew, handing him to Jose—a middle school drop-out, abusive man awaiting deportation. They not only gave him 50% custody when he had none, they gave him sole decision making for school (Yes, you read that right). They also gave him two years of every single holiday, the use of his address and the ability to claim him on his taxes (he didn’t even ask for this relief, the Judge Jason Nimeth just threw it in) The judge decided that even though he made 120K with just one of his two businesses, and I was on Medicaid, that he should not have to pay any child support moving forward and no arrears. He even said Jose should cooperate so I can maintain Medicaid. To add insult to injury, they ordered me to pay for half of the guardian’s inflated almost 15K bill full of billing errors, the judge also ordered me to pay for Jose’s lawyer fees for the contempt, motion to compel and sanctions all fraudulently obtained by unethical lawyer tricks. Our family was left devastated by the loss and the amount of hate contained in that order. My faith in justice was absolutely shattered. I used to think that you show up, tell the truth, and show your evidence and the truth will shine through the drama. After this case, where deep pockets and a narrative won, I call it the injustice system. They did everything opposite of the best interest of my child and everything in the best interest of someone who is not even supposed to be here. This tore my family apart and I became a prisoner in the state of Fl with a 2-2-3 schedule that my son cannot stand as it is so disruptive. I lost my teaching career, my health crumbling under severe anxiety, depression, PTSD, insomnia, a brain tumor, spreading cancer, and worsening autoimmune issues. My husband, Randolph, a retired police officer and veteran, suffered a massive heart attack from the stress that started when he was on the stand. Matthew, once thriving, now endures physical abuse, psychological abuse, medical neglect, and over 40 school absences after being forced back into brick-and-mortar school against advice, worsening his chronic medical issues, experiencing bullying, anxiety, and depression. His autoimmune conditions flare unchecked under Jose’s denial of care. They took a child who had a full-time mom and step-dad home for him all day and gave him to a man that is so uninterested, he gave him to “the babysitters” as quickly as he could, ruining his academic success. He fought for more time, time he didn’t really want with this child, and now forsakes the time, as evidenced by not even exercising his summer vacation last year. Most devastatingly, my sons faith was shattered. After the ruling, he whispered, “I didn’t want this, God doesn’t answer prayers,” turning away from God.

This isn’t just a custody loss; it’s a systemic betrayal. The government enabled Jose in 2019, granting him freedoms to wield against us, while Vaughn and Portwood exploited their roles, unchecked by the state. Their fabricated narratives fooled the court, ignoring evidence like transcripts, emails, and videos proving our truth. I need $100,000 to hire a legal team to:

Overturn this fraudulent ruling and return my full custody.

Sue Vaughn, Portwood, their cronies, and Jose for damages—financial, emotional, and physical.

Hold Florida and the U.S. government accountable for empowering an illegal criminal over us.

Every dollar brings us closer to justice. We’ve lost our health, careers, and my son’s faith, but with your help, we can fight back. The evidence is undeniable—court records, Bar findings, DCF reports, and more. Please donate and share our story. Help us restore our name, heal our wounds, and show Matthew that God’s justice can prevail through people like you.



