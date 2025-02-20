Proper burial for Nantume Joan and Angelica

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $125
Help Honor Joan’s Memory & Support Funeral Costs
With deep sorrow, we announce the tragic passing of Nantume Joan, who was 8 months pregnant with baby Angelica following an accident on Sunday night. Their loss is heartbreaking, and we want to honor their lives with a proper farewell.
We kindly ask for your support to help cover funeral expenses and assist the family during this difficult time. Any contribution, big or small, will be deeply appreciated.
May their souls rest in peace. Thank you for your kindness and generosity. Much Love
Praying for this young man to find peace in light of this tragedy.🙏
I’ll say some prayers. I’m sorry to hear this.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.