Proper burial for Nantume Joan and Angelica

 USD $5,000

 USD $125

Campaign created by Christina White

Proper burial for Nantume Joan and Angelica

Help Honor Joan’s Memory & Support Funeral Costs


With deep sorrow, we announce the tragic passing of Nantume Joan, who was 8 months pregnant with baby Angelica following an accident on Sunday night. Their loss is heartbreaking, and we want to honor their lives  with a proper farewell.

We kindly ask for your support to help cover funeral expenses and assist the family during this difficult time. Any contribution, big or small, will be deeply appreciated.

May their  souls rest in peace. Thank you for your kindness and generosity. Much Love 



Praying for this young man to find peace in light of this tragedy.🙏

I’ll say some prayers. I’m sorry to hear this.

