Proper burial for Nantume Joan and Angelica

Help Honor Joan’s Memory & Support Funeral Costs





With deep sorrow, we announce the tragic passing of Nantume Joan, who was 8 months pregnant with baby Angelica following an accident on Sunday night. Their loss is heartbreaking, and we want to honor their lives with a proper farewell.

We kindly ask for your support to help cover funeral expenses and assist the family during this difficult time. Any contribution, big or small, will be deeply appreciated.

May their souls rest in peace. Thank you for your kindness and generosity. Much Love







