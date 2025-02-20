Send Dustin to Dumaguete

Help Us Celebrate a Church Milestone in Dumaguete!





Dear Friends and Supporters,





Dustin has been invited to Dumaguete, Philippines, to commemorate the anniversary of a beloved church, celebrating its incredible journey of faith and service. This milestone is a testament to God’s work in the community, and Dustin has the great honor of giving a speech to encourage and uplift fellow pastors as they continue their mission.





However, due to unexpected home maintenance expenses, our finances have been stretched thin, making it difficult to cover the travel costs. We deeply desire for Dustin to be present for this special occasion—to share in the joy, offer encouragement, and strengthen the bonds of faith with our brothers and sisters in Christ.





How You Can Help





Your support will go toward:

✈️ Travel expenses (flights, transportation)

🏨 Lodging during our visit

🍽️ Meals & basic necessities





Every donation, no matter the size, will bring us one step closer to making this journey possible. If you are unable to give financially, we would be grateful for your prayers and shares to help spread the word.





Thank you for being a part of this mission—we can’t wait to celebrate this incredible milestone together!





With gratitude,

Christy Lambert