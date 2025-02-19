Helping Silvestre

Hello everyone, I really hate to do this but I don't have any options left. why I'm making this. I would like to ask your help to donate for my cat, Silvestre. He needs an urgent surgery. He is unable to urinate and his urithra has a lot of scar tissue that's causing the blockage. This is because he needed the surgery sooner but I was unable to gather the funds. So everytime he had a blockage I had to take him to the ER and they would insert a catheter into his urethra to pass the urine. However this time the vet was unable to insert a catheter due to the scar tittue in his urethra however, the vet was able to use a suringe into his bladder and remove the excess urine. I have managed to apply for a lone for 1.5k which is half of the cost for his surgery. The surgery total is 3,000. I hate asking for money, if you can spare any amount, you have my sincere gratitude from all of my heart, top and bottom.