Helping Silvestre

Hello everyone, I really hate to do this but I don't have any options left. why I'm making this. I would like to ask your help to donate for my cat, Silvestre. He needs an urgent surgery. He is unable to urinate and his urithra has a lot of scar tissue that's causing the blockage. This is because he needed the surgery sooner but I was unable to gather the funds. So everytime he had a blockage I had to take him to the ER and they would insert a catheter into his urethra to pass the urine. However this time the vet was unable to insert a catheter due to the scar tittue in his urethra however, the vet was able to use a suringe into his bladder and remove the excess urine. I have managed to apply for a lone for 1.5k which is half of the cost for his surgery. The surgery total is 3,000. I hate asking for money, if you can spare any amount, you have my sincere gratitude from all of my heart, top and bottom.
Wishing the best for you and your baby 🫂
February 21st, 2025
The vet informed me that Silvestre has received the surgery and he's doing good. However the pice is now 5k for the surgery.
