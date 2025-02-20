Help A Young Family Recover

Compounding calamities have struck this young family and they could really use some hands of support.

On February 10th 2025 Tres` was in an accident with a semi trailer, sustaining serious injuries.

Two surgeries to restretch tendons, insert rods in his leg and repair lacerations to his face, has left him hospitalized.

This tragic ordeal is on the heels of having lost the family vehicle due to theft in November of last year, receiving the heartbreaking diagnosis that your 3-year-old son has T-cell lymphoma cancer barely a year prior, and now the remaining vehicle has been totalled...due to this accident.

Trey as the sole provider of his family, is a hard-working devoted husband to Danielle, father to three beautiful children: TJ(4), Lucas (2-1/2) and Sapphire (4 months) old.

Tres` and Dani are truly in need of temporary emergency assistance, to help sustain their household through what will be a long road to recovery. They also need another family vehicle to help with TJ's treatments, as well as Tres` subsequent physical therapy appointments.

Please consider lending support both monetarily and through prayers for this family... they surely could use a reprieve!

"Many hands make light work!"

God bless you!

The family of: Tres' and Danielle Perdue.