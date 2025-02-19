Support for the Davis Family

I am looking to raise funds for a friend "Buddy" Davis who lives in very rural Bath County, VA. Buddy has immediate and extended family that live nearby a hunting camp that my family and I have been going to for generations, and on my last visit, I learned that he had been diagnosed with lung cancer that very well may have spread to his brain (awaiting results). I was surprised as he told me, but what most surprised me was that he seemed more worried about everyone else in the small community where he resides, as they all rely on him quite a bit.

Buddy is the one that gathers all the firewood for everyone there, he drives to the food bank 45 minutes away to pick up food for people in his community every week, they raise cows, sheep, goats, chickens and a large garden- and not as a hobby...to feed everyone that needs it. He seemed more worried about getting oil heat installed in the ran down farmhouse they live in because he knows if something happens to him, his wife and others will not be able to take care of these chores.

My goal is to raise as much funds as I can to help him through this time of need... and immediate expenses would be as follows:

$3500- any medical equipment needed in his home including a machine invented and sold by Rife Technologies of Southwest Virginia that helps battle cancer cells through emitting frequencies.

$5000- to go toward the purchase of an alternative heating system for their home and installation

$1500- to help with expenses to travel back and forth from Warm Springs to the University of VA where he is currently undergoing treatment

Any and all funds over the $10000 goal will continue to help with medical/travel/living expenses for Buddy. As much as he has done for everyone else, it would be an amazing blessing to be able to ease this burden for him.

Unfortunately I do not have a picture of him to share, but the attached picture shows the rural area in which he lives, taken about 1/2 of a mile above his home.

Thank you all so much.





