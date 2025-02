Returning Grandma to her Final Resting Place

Instead of flower donations those that would like to show their love for Rose please contribute to the family's trip to Ireland. Rose's greatest desire over the last 4 years was to return home to Ireland to see family. Flying was not an option for her while on oxygen so in honor of her desire to return home one last time, the family will be flying to Ireland this year to bring her ashes home to her siblings. God bless anyone willing and able to contribution.