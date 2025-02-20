Supporting the Whitlock Family

Mike is the type of guy who would give a stranger the shirt off his back! Now we need to have his back!

Mike became sick at the beginning of January, with what he thought was just a bad cold. After trying many things at home, and many doctor visits without any relief, further testing showed a mass on his right lung. The mass caused lung collapse, infection and pneumonia. He was admitted into the hospital for over a week, now waiting on biopsy results.

He is the Sole provider, with no medical insurance. They are awaiting results to see what type of cancer it is, so they can move forward with treatment.

Let's rally together, lift Mike up in prayer, and show his family love and support during these uncertain times .







