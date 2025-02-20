Campaign Image

Supporting the Whitlock Family

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $450

Campaign created by Joyner family

Campaign funds will be received by Lindsey Whitlock

Mike is the type of guy who would give a stranger the shirt off his back! Now we need to have his back! 

Mike became sick at the beginning of January, with what he thought was just a bad cold. After trying many things at home, and many doctor visits without any relief, further testing showed a mass on his right lung. The mass caused lung collapse, infection and pneumonia. He was admitted into the hospital for over a week, now waiting on biopsy results.

He is the Sole provider, with no medical insurance. They are awaiting results to see what type of cancer it is, so they can move forward with treatment. 

Let's rally together, lift Mike up in prayer, and show his family love and support during these uncertain times . 



Recent Donations
Show:
Whitni Graves
$ 100.00 USD
10 minutes ago

Praying for you guys!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
15 minutes ago

Prayers

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
34 minutes ago

Praying for comfort and healing!

Trena Shenk
$ 50.00 USD
1 hour ago

Love yall! Praying hard!

Adam and Sheha Joyner
$ 100.00 USD
2 hours ago

Praying for you!

