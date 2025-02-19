Missions Trip to Mexico

Goal:
USD $1,500
Raised:
USD $125
Campaign funds will be received by Makenzie Patrick
Hi! My name is Makenzie and I have the awesome opportunity to go to Mexico this year! We will be hosting a VBS and will be helping with repairs on a Children’s home. This has been a dream of mine for years and I’m so excited I get to work with children from another country! I want to be a pediatric nurse and I believe this missions trip will be perfect for me to serve on! I could use your prayers and if you feel led to help financially that would be wonderful! Please pray for me and everyone else going on this trip!
We love you!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.