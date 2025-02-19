Missions Trip to Mexico

Hi! My name is Makenzie and I have the awesome opportunity to go to Mexico this year! We will be hosting a VBS and will be helping with repairs on a Children’s home. This has been a dream of mine for years and I’m so excited I get to work with children from another country! I want to be a pediatric nurse and I believe this missions trip will be perfect for me to serve on! I could use your prayers and if you feel led to help financially that would be wonderful! Please pray for me and everyone else going on this trip!