Archer’s Recovery and Foster Fund

Meet Archer, a lovable and affectionate nearly three-year-old American Pitbull Terrier and Great Dane mix from Southern Pines, NC, whose heart is as big as his playful personality. Archer is currently under my care as a foster until we can find his forever home. But before he can do that, he must heal. Unfortunately, Archer has some pretty severe skin allergies. He needs lots of love, medical care and a special elimination diet of fish and rice so we can pinpoint his allergies and get him on the right track to recovery! Any donation to his cause is greatly appreciated and will go directly to Archer’s needs!