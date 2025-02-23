Bring Ruti to Canada and support Julio's community

Greetings Peyoteros from past and present!!!!

This past February 2025, Jeremy, Kristina, Colin, Juana and her husband Simon went to reunite with Julio Carrillo and his beautiful family in Paso de Alicia.

Our reunion was a miraculous celebration of timeless love. We were welcomed with open arms and an impromptu ceremony just for us.

It was, of course, led by our fearless marakame, Julio, and also facilitated by his incredible family and community.

Naturally including his incredible wife Michaela and son Rodrigo Carrillo.

As many of you remember Rodrigo ( Ruti) was a child when he accompanied us on the hunt.

He was with us every year and he is now a grown man with a beautiful wife (Karla) as well as 3 children.

Julio and Ruti are very hopeful that Ruti can come up to Canada to learn about North American life

like his father did so many years ago.

Julio spoke very fondly of his trip to Canada. He spoke of how much he learned and the timeless heart connections he experienced with us all.

He wants the same for his son Ruti and it was one of the last things he said to us as we departed Paso de Alica this past February.

"Please help my son go to Canada."

Rodrigo is being trained to take over for his father as the Marakame in Paso de Alica.

He has been training his whole life and we were all a big part of that.

We are so happy to help him by supporting his trip to Canada and anything else we can come up with.

He wants to bring his wife Karla and we think this is a great idea because like Michaela she will be a community leader.





Julio is 80 years old. But of course you wouldn't know it with his incredibly strong physique and poetic fluid storytelling.

Not to mention the fact that he still sleeps easily on the rocky desert floor without anything for cushion!

Julio and Michaela have 22 grandchildren (they look exactly the same btw- I bet you can taste Michaela's amazing tortillas right now!)

and their youngest son Juan Diego is in his late 20's ( he was only 4 the last time we saw him).





Julio, Michaela and their community have given us so much.

The older I get, the more I realize how rare and precious the gift they gave us was.

Lovingly welcoming us into their lives and intimate ceremonies.

Helping Ruti and Karla come to Canada is a wonderful opportunity to band together again and express our gratitude.





Returning to our 2nd home in Nayarit had us remembering all the miraculous circumstances that had to happen

to bring us all together and guide us all those years.

1000's of miracles!!!!!

We have limitless power and creativity when we put our hearts together in service and gratitude.





This fund is for bring Ruti and Karla to Canada for 10 days to explore and play and connect with us.

We want to give these young parents a time of experience

adventure and learning

like we all got to experience going to Mexico all those years ago.

Many of the Huichols have never been on a plane or even to the Ocean!

We can be the benefactors for their learning adventure.





We don't know exactly when it will happen but we are aiming for this September 2025.





Feel free to donate as little or as much as you like

Every $$ bit helps!

And if you can arrange to see us

all that would be even grander!

We are collecting Donations for their

-air travel

- a nice chunk of cash to help them travel and provide for themselves while they are here

- support for his community in Paso de Alica that they can take home





Our February trip really showed us that

we are all truly a family.

Even though it had been 25 years since we had seen each other,

our hearts felt timelessly and immediately connected.





Thank you Julio!

Thank you Carlos

Thank you Mikaela

Thank you Ruti!

Thank you HIKURI





Feel free to call us for more details

Juana- 778 867 3452