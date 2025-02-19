Supporting Mission Trip to South Asia

I am excited to share about my upcoming trip to South Asia with my local church. During August, I will be joining a team from my church to visit one of our global missionary couples serving in South Asia. Their team is working to reach Hindi people with the good news of the gospel. One of the highest forms of encouragement for missionaries is visitors from their home church. During our time we will work to provide encouragement for the ministry team there, while taking opportunities to engage their local friends. This trip will allow us to provide respite and connection for the long-term missions team, as well as opportunity to engage their Hindu friends.

I am working to raise $2,600 for our needs while there. If you're possible to give through this campaign that would be awesome, but if there is a different way you'd like to donate you can reach out and we can work it out just fine.

In addition, our team would be grateful for your prayerful support of the trip. Here are some specific ways you can be in prayer for our team:

Softened hearts to what God would teach us as we go.

That our time would be an encouragement for the long-term missionary team.

That more people in Southern Asia would come to know the Lord.

I would be glad to connect with you and share more about the trip. I am truly thankful for your support and partnership, and our team cherishes your prayers.

Grateful for your love and support,

Morgan Smith