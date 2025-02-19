Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $500
Hello family and friends! As most of you all know, I have recently completed my DTS (Discipleship Training School) with YWAM. After the Lord completely transformed my life, I wanted to join YWAM to go share His Good News and learn more about Him. I strongly believe the Lord has called me to step into women’s ministry in the future, and in this context, I find it very important to have the foundation of a Bible school— especially prior to stepping into a leadership role in ministry. Discipleship Bible School is a program where we go through the entire Bible in three intensive months. During these three months, we will be focusing on gaining a broad overview of God’s redemptive plan and His character. I will also learn not only how to identify biblical action principles, but also how to actionably apply them to my everyday life. I will also learn how to best share this to others in a way that is easily digestible. I will be taught by dynamic teachers and study within a passionate community. I am excited at the opportunity to observe the chronology of biblical events and better understand the context and harmony between the books. During this time of DBS, I will learn the foundational truths of Christianity to have a greater understanding of His character revealed through His word.
Go Taylor! We are so proud of you!
