IN LOVING MEMORY OF JULIE MCELWEE

It is with great sadness that I share the passing of my bestie and long time friend, Julie McElwee, who passed on January 22, 2025. Just nine months ago, she lost her husband, Ricky, after both had struggled with illnesses and thus, financial hardships. Now, their son Daniel, is left not only to grieve the loss of both parents, but also to carry the financial burden of his mother's memorial expenses.

Daniel battles with depression and other mental health challenges, which makes it very difficult for him to find the resources to give his mother a proper farewell. The weight of this loss is already unbearable, and with this help, he doesn't have to face it alone.

I am asking for your help to raise $4000, which covers the funeral expenses for Julie. Any amount, no matter how small, will bring us closer to honoring her memory with the dignity and respect she deserves. Once the funds are raised, a memorial service time and date will be posted to honor her.

If you are unable to give financially, please consider sharing this fundraiser with others who may be able to help. Your prayers at this time for her son would be greatly appreciated, as he navigates with housing, etc. and new responsibilities to keep up. Your kindness, generosity and prayers mean the world during this heartbreaking time.

Also, if you desire, you can donate directly to Peeples Funeral Home at 14165 North Main Street, Jacksonville, Florida, 32218, for the funeral expenses for Julie McElwee.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you for any support you can offer.

With love and gratitude,

Brenda Wright







