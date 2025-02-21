Music for healing

My sister and I are students at Bishop Allen high school. I am in grade nine and my older sister is in grade eleven. Two years ago, the sin of the world caused brokenness and dysfunction in our home. My sister and I and our younger brother are now living in a single parent home. By the grace of God my mom, being the only income earner can take care of our basic needs.

However, it has become increasingly challenging to meet the extra curricular obligations for my sister and I at school. My sister and I are active participants in the school music program which has given us healing, joy, and peace despite of our realities that, our parents are separated, as we work on recovering from the trauma of being in a conflict filled home.

The music program at our school is robust and we are given exciting opportunities every year to participate in field trips within and outside the Province. We have an upcoming trip to Quebec city in the month of April, where we will preform with other schools and take part in master classes with professional musicians but we are unable to participate because of the lack of resources at home. The fund-raising efforts within our school is also limited, as there are other students in need as well.





The field trips experience is important to our music community in which we both play crucial roles in the band. This trip is the only one of its kind for this school year and is a chance for learning, training, and strengthening bonds. We need help since there is only so much the school can do to provide for us.





Our goal is to raise $1800, which will cover the trip, as well as $100 for each of us as spending money for incidentals. Please prayerfully consider helping us meet this goal. We promise to send pictures of the trip so you can enjoy it with us.





With Gratitude

Chino & Kanayo.