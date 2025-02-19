Supporting Morales Family

As many of you are aware, the only father I have ever known earned his angel wings a few days ago. Although he was a fighter till his last breath God knew he was tired and welcomed him to Heaven. He had spent the last few weeks in the hospital and underwent a harsh surgery, but we were not prepared to say goodbye. My father was a very private man who focused his time and energy on his family. On Monday, as per his request there was no funeral service just a private family memorial following his cremation. I made a partial payment on his cremation and luckily the funeral home worked to make arrangements with me to pay the remaining balance in a timely and efficient manner. The total cost of the cremation was $987, and I am left with a remaining balance of $500. I am not posting the fundraiser on social media platforms out of respect for my father's privacy, but rather messaging friends and family with corresponding donation link. Any donations are much appreciated, but most importantly prayers for peace and comfort during this difficult and uncertain time