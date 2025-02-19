Help a Hardworking Man Save His Family from Homele

I am an ordinary but hardworking man. I have left my home country and moved to Hungary to work and provide for my family. However, I am facing a severe financial crisis.

My family home is mortgaged due to a loan, and if I fail to pay $8,500, my family will be left homeless. This includes my elderly mother, my wife, my two young children, and my younger sister. The lender is putting immense pressure on them, and I am the only one supporting my family.

I work tirelessly, but my monthly salary is just €700 to 800, which is barely enough to cover basic expenses for myself and my family. Despite my best efforts, this debt is beyond my capacity.



I humbly request your help, no matter how small.



Even a little support from you can prevent my family from losing their home. If you are unable to contribute, please consider sharing this message so that someone else might help.

May God bless you for your kindness!