Lands End to John O’ Groats Bike Ride

Raised:
GBP £115
Dr Dan Armstrong is cycling from Lands End to John O’Groats in aid of the UK CV Family. All proceeds raised will be going to this charity. (Reg No 1207178)
One of the few charities in the U.K. supporting our Covid-19 vaccine injured and bereaved. Please do give generously to support this much needed and ever in demand charity.
Good luck Dan & thank you!
Go Dan! What a wonderful charity to support.
Good luck, go well!
This is such an encouraging venture, Daniel! God bless you and heal you as you journey. What a great charity to give to! Well done. Eunice (Manchester)
Go well beloved
