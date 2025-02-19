Campaign Image

Lands End to John O’ Groats Bike Ride

Raised:

 GBP £115

Campaign created by Jane Angel

Dr Dan Armstrong is cycling from Lands End to John O’Groats in aid of the UK CV Family. All proceeds raised will be going to this charity. (Reg No 1207178)

One of the few charities in the U.K. supporting our Covid-19 vaccine injured and bereaved. Please do give generously to support this much needed and ever in demand charity. 

Good luck Dan & thank you! 

Recent Donations
Jane Angel
£ 20.00 GBP
33 minutes ago

Go Dan! What a wonderful charity to support.

Red16
£ 25.00 GBP
41 minutes ago

Good luck, go well!

Eunice Mungins
£ 40.00 GBP
51 minutes ago

This is such an encouraging venture, Daniel! God bless you and heal you as you journey. What a great charity to give to! Well done. Eunice (Manchester)

Anonymous Giver
£ 10.00 GBP
1 hour ago

Go well beloved

Anonymous Giver
£ 10.00 GBP
1 hour ago

Val Smith
£ 10.00 GBP
1 hour ago

