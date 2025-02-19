Supporting the Stiles family

Hello, I am Alexandra the mother of Osiris. Our family resides in Pueblo, Colorado. My 1 year old son was recently diagnosed with an immunodeficiency, called X linked CGD (chronic granulomatous disease) this disease is very rare it affects about 20 people in the US a year. Before this disease affects any of his internal organs, causing major damage and life threatening consequences, we've decided to go forth with a bone marrow transplant in Denver Colorado, the hospital is located two hours away, We are only a one income household, this being the reason we are asking for any additional funds you can provide to allow us to take the time to be with our son while we go through this lengthy journey for our son's recovery to a healthy happy life. Thank you and may God bless you.