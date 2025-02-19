Support the Balderas Family

Urgent Help Needed to Support my Brother-in-Law in His Fight for Life

Dear Friends and Kindhearted Supporters,

I am reaching out with a heavy heart to ask for your prayers and support for my brother-in-law, Efren Balderas, who has been in the ICU since February 13 due to a severe stroke. His condition remains critical, and the mounting medical expenses have become an overwhelming burden for his family.

As of today, the hospital bill has already reached $4,000 and continues to rise. We are facing an uphill battle to cover his medical costs, including life-saving treatments, medications, and daily hospital expenses. Given the uncertainty of his recovery, we are aiming to raise $12,000 to sustain his ongoing care.

We humbly ask for any amount you can give, no donation is too small. Your generosity will not only ease our financial struggle but also give our family hope and strength during this difficult time.

If you feel led to help, please consider donating and sharing this appeal with your network. Your kindness and prayers mean the world to us.

Thank you for standing with us in this fight. May God bless you abundantly.

With gratitude,

Imelda Maxwell