Keeping up with the Jones

I’m being sued for slander and loss of business. However, I have not slandered anyone, nor have done anything wrong. I have exercised my right to free speech and irritated a man in my city in the process. I live in California City, CA a unique city full of mystery and nothing. Located in Kern County, CA, isolated, doesn’t have really any amenities. Abandoned houses. Empty store fronts. A few restaurants, dispensaries, chruches and liquor stores. And a man that sues for fun. He calls it a circus. I call it how he maintains control. And now you know how I came to be accused of slander.