Help A Family

Thank you for taking the time to read & understand our story. Sharing our story is both hard and embarrassing because as a mother protecting our children is at the forefront of our existence. In this moment, I find myself feeling like a failure on all levels.

I lost my husband to ALS/ Lou Gehrig’s Disease. Many are still unfamiliar with this disease but most people have heard of the Ice bucket challenge. The challenge provided everyday people a brief insight to what individuals living with ALS feel all day everyday until they succumb to the complications.

When my husband died, it seemed as though the hardest part of watching his decline was over. While his struggle was over our was just beginning. My children’s last memories of their father was feeding him, dressing him & listening to him communicate with a device as his original voice was gone. Someday are still surreal, he’s gone.

Within days of his passing it was as though all of the medical providers were hunting me down. One after the other the bills began coming in. I was overwhelmed trying to figure out what and who to prioritize. Within time I have been able to get organized but remnants continue to exist.

Within these last few months a new level of medical expenses have surfaced one of my children is showing medical complications. We’re having tests after test and most are being denied by insurance as no medically necessary as no one is certain what the “problem” is.

This is where the problems begin for me. I am now having to find money to pay for these tests as the insurance won’t pay however, I’m still dealing with previous medical expenses and now mortgage falling behind and it has become a decision to cover medical expenses or mortgage.

I’m so overwhelmed. I have reached out to my pastor who has turned me away stating I haven’t been to church consistently. I shared that I’ve had to take in a 2nd job on top of my F/T job. He feels there is no excuse. I shared all that I have here and more and he still turned me away.

The tears of frustration flow and so do the prayers as I have to believe God would not give me more than I can handle but I am at a loss on where else to turn. Day to day I uplift & support the children within my educational setting, yet I am in a position unable to completely support my own.

Please consider donating because every penny counts as time is of the essence .



