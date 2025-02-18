Help Support Tracy

Goal:
USD $1,000
Raised:
USD $100
Hello, we are creating this campaign to help Tracy. Tracy had a Stroke back in December 2024. Because of this, she cannot go back to work for the foreseeable future. She has medical bills as well as regular bills that she needs help with. Anything that you can give would help and be really appreciated. Thank you in advance and have a beautiful day
Prayers my friend🙏🏻. That'll be enough of that! You get better and I hope a lot of people can donate and help you however they can. Love you Miss Tracy 😘
